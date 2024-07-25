With barely 5 months to the General Elections, some Ghanaians have started a campaign on social media seeking President Nana Akufo-Addo’s impeachment.

This campaign comes after the MP for North Tongu Hon Okudazto Ablakwa released his latest exposé which implicated the daughters of the President in taking monies from the state.

According to the MP’s latest exposé, the daughter of President Nana Addo identified as Gyankroma Akufo-Addo and her business partner took an amount of $10 million from the government to supply them with spare parts for some 307 ambulances.

The MP claimed that the amount released by the government for purchasing spare parts for the ambulances costs twice that of a new ambulance.

Following this, citizens who are unhappy about the whole thing are calling for the President to step down because from all indications he is bent on making his family rich at all cost.

Some also wondered why despite the auditor-general warning and cautioning the government against doing business with President Akufo-Addo’s daughter citing that they lacked the technical know-how and had inflated the invoices they still went against him.

Check out some comments below:

NiiStallon: “The president’s family are chopping and you an unemployed graduate are here supporting @nppghanahq Sorry for you ?”

-- AD --

@GhanaSocialUni: “Charley #NPPMustGo coz Bawumia after destroying the economy wants to enslave Ghanaians to big bankers bosses like Bill Gates with the credit score system and these f()()lish NPP 700 twitter soldiers are trending”

@Oseikujo_: “Find the Agyapade3 book and read. U will understand this video very well. NPP came with a big time plan to rip and destroy this country to the abyss. #NPPmustGo”

@gash4eva: “He truly is the mother serpent of corruption!! #NppMustGo for sure”