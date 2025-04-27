type here...
NPP’s absence is being felt by Ghanaians- Napo

By Mzta Churchill

Napo, the vice presidential candidate of the NPP in the last general election believes that Ghanaians have missed the NPP’s leadership.

Napo made the statement via a lengthy post he made on his official Facebook page.

Napo claims he was able to know that the absence of the NPP is being felt by Ghanaians after he visited the people of Wenchi.

According to him, he took time off his busy schedule to meet with the NPP Regional Chairman for Bono East and his constituency Chairman in Wenchi.

Napo claims the purpose of his visit was to “express my deepest sense of gratitude for their unflinching support and leadership; even in the face of our recent loss”.

He went on to add that “During our discussions, I reminded them that the strength of a united party is essential for victory in 2028”.

Napo disclosed that “I pointed out that the absence of the NPP has already been felt by the people of Ghana”.

