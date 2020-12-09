NPP’s Ejisu Chairman’s house razed down by fire

- Advertisement -

Information reaching us has it that the house of the NPP chairman for Ejisu identified as Samuel Oduro Frimpong has been razed down by fire.

It is reported that the fire started from one of the rooms of his daughters before spreading out to the neighboruing rooms.

According to the source, an alarm was raised making other occupants in the house run out of the rooms before the fire was able to spread through the whole house and bringing it down.

An eyewitness in an interview disclosed that due to the nature of the fire, they failed to save any of the properties.

Prince Aquah who happens to be a tenant in the house explained that they called on the Ghana National Fire Service but by the time the fire fighters got to the house, the house had already gone up in flames.

“By the time that they (Fire Service) came, fire has engulfed the whole house,” says Mr. Ofori.

Another person who spoke in the interview identified as Samuel Frimpong stated that he suspected the fire was deliberate from his political opponents.

“I will say it is connected to the primaries; it is internal something. After the primaries, they said a lot about me because I had to help Lawyer John Kumah to become the MP. They threatened me that they were going to deal with me so I am not surprised to see what I am seeing.”