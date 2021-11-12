NPP’s Gabby Otchere Darko pledges to continue supporting the LGBTQI+ community

- Advertisement -

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has openly declared his support for the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana in a tweet that has been sighted on his Twitter page

In the tweet, Mr. Otchere-Darko emphatically stated that he’s not afraid to express his objection to the ANTI-LGBTQI+ bill championed by Hon Sam George and other leading members in parliament.

Notwithstanding the severe and harsh hot takes from Ghanaians, Gabby Otchere Darko further added that he will continue to support the LGBTQI+ community because he’s tolerant and he sees nothing wrong with someone else’s sexual preference.

He tweeted;

“I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority“

Since the introduction of the ANTI-LGBTQI+ Bill in July by eight Members of Parliament (MPs) spearheaded by Hon Sam George.

The controversial bill has sparked a flurry of remarks and reactions from supporters and opponents alike, including legal luminaries and academics.