GhPageNewsNPP's Henry Quartey's son studying in US university reportedly dies
News

NPP’s Henry Quartey’s son studying in US university reportedly dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Henry Quartey

According to a report on X formerly Twitter by Ghana Crimes, the son of Ghana’s Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, has reportedly passed away in the United States.

The young man, who was studying at Pennsylvania State University, is said to have died under yet-to-be-disclosed circumstances.

As of now, the family has not officially confirmed the news, and the cause of death remains unknown.

The sudden loss has sparked an outpouring of sympathy and reactions on social media, with many expressing condolences to the Minister and his family during this difficult time.

Source:GHpage

