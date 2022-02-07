Nsawam Accident: Ghanaians cry at the sight of travellers crushed to death [Viewers Discretion] 

- Advertisement -

Many Ghanaians have reacted with heavy hearts to the video of a gory accident on the Accra Nsawam stretch which saw the death of many.

The video gives a heartbreaking account of some travelers crushed to death with their bodies splintered across the road.

Some of these commuters also have their bodies stuck in the cars due to the impact of the accident.

According to police notice, An articulated truck has veered off the road at Aburi Junction, Nsawam, and crashed into 3 taxis resulting in the blockade of the road. The Nsawam MTTD and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are at the scene to move the vehicles off the road.

Reports have it that dozens of people have died as a result.

Check Out These heartbreaking videos below:

Breaking: Tragic scenes as Articulator truck crashes six persons to death at Nsawam Retweet to alert those motoring the highway Blaqbonez utag Asiedu Nketia simeone demon slayer Ashawo Kwesi Arthur kwasia pic.twitter.com/IdXe4Ex5jc — WhatsApp Groups Only?? (@nobradaygh) February 7, 2022