type here...
GhPageNewsNsawam Accident: Ghanaians cry at the sight of travellers crushed to death...
News

Nsawam Accident: Ghanaians cry at the sight of travellers crushed to death [Viewers Discretion] 

By Albert
Nsawam Accident: Ghanaians cry at the sight of travellers crushed to death
- Advertisement -

Many Ghanaians have reacted with heavy hearts to the video of a gory accident on the Accra Nsawam stretch which saw the death of many.

The video gives a heartbreaking account of some travelers crushed to death with their bodies splintered across the road.

Some of these commuters also have their bodies stuck in the cars due to the impact of the accident.

According to police notice, An articulated truck has veered off the road at Aburi Junction, Nsawam, and crashed into 3 taxis resulting in the blockade of the road. The Nsawam MTTD and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are at the scene to move the vehicles off the road.

Reports have it that dozens of people have died as a result.

Check Out These heartbreaking videos below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 7, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News