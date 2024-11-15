GhPageEntertainmentNsem Fon Sei- Okatakyie Drags Opambour For Cursing Vim Lady
Entertainment

Nsem Fon Sei- Okatakyie Drags Opambour For Cursing Vim Lady

By Mzta Churchill
Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has stood behind his colleague, Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady to lambast Ghanaian man of God, Prophet 1.

This comes after the man of God angrily rained curses on Vim Lady for publicly denigrating him.

Opambour claims that he has not done anything wrong to Vim Lady for her to disrespect him, hence, the need to curse her, any man who sleeps with her, as well as her entire generation.

The issue has attracted many comments that, many Ghanaians are taken aback at the fact that this is not the first time the Ghanaian man of God has trended for cursing someone.

Okatakyie Afrifa has described Opambour’s move as a stupid one, as he claims what the man of God has been doing is an eyesore.

In a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Okatakyie Afrifa said that Opambour is not a true man of God, saying that a true man of God easily forgives and forgets.

