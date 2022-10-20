type here...
The NSMQ is an irrelevant academic exercise & waste of time – Bongo Ideas

By Mr. Tabernacle
Albert Nat Hyde has addressed that the yearly National Maths and Science Quiz, NSMQ is an irrelevant academic exercise.

He explains that the NMSQ which has gotten the buzz recently has no impact on Ghana’s growth in the educational sector.

The National Science and Maths Quiz is an annual national-level science and mathematics content-based quiz competition for senior high schools in Ghana.

It has been produced by Primetime Limited, an education-interest advertising and public relations agency, since 1993.

In a tweet, the controversial media personality and critic further stated that the NSMQ that some Ghanaians think has produced more intellectual individuals is a waste of time.

To buttress his claims, he compared Ghana to China disclosing that Ghana our motherland is only focused on answering questions while China is focused on production.

Do you think he’s making a point? Share your thoughts in the comment section…

    Source:GHPAGE

