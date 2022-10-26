NSMQ: List of winning schools from 1994 to 2022

The National Scince and Mathematic Quiz (#NSMQ) which started in 1994 has seen only a few schools emerge successful over the years.
The most successful school in the history of the NSMQ is PRESEC Legon, which has won it 7 times more than any other school.
A school must compete in district, zonal, and regional tournaments and earn a significant number of points to qualify for the national competition.
With the exception of the trolls and bragging rights that define the rivalry, the goal of the competition is to challenge these young children’s cognitive abilities in an effort to advance the study of Science, Mathematics, and Technology.
Prempeh College was the first school to take home the trophy in the competition’s history, which dates back to 1994. But institutions like Presec Legon, Persco, and Mfantispim School have also made significant progress.
Presec Legon is the biggest winner with seven awards, followed by Prempeh with five and Persco with three.
Presec Legon won the most recent competition, the 2022 NSMQ, today after defeating Adisadel College and Prempeh College.
1994 – Prempeh College
1995 – PRESEC Legon
1996 – Prempeh College
1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
1998 – Achimota School
1999 – Mfantsipim School
2000 – St Peter’s Senior High School
2001 – Pope John Senior High School
2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
2003 – PRESEC Legon
2004 – Achimota School
2005 – St Peter’s Senior High School
2006 – PRESEC Legon
2007 – St Augustine’s College
2008 – PRESEC Legon
2009 – PRESEC Legon
2010 no competition was held
2011 no competition was held
2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School
2013 – St Thomas Aquinas
2014 – Mfantsipim School
2015 – Prempeh College
2016 – Adisadel College
2017 – Prempeh College
2018 – St Peter’s Senior High School
2019 – St. Augustine’s College
2020: PRESEC Legon
2021: Prempeh College
2022: PRESEC Legon