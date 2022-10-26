NSMQ: List of winning schools from 1994 to 2022

- Advertisement -

The National Scince and Mathematic Quiz (#NSMQ) which started in 1994 has seen only a few schools emerge successful over the years.

The most successful school in the history of the NSMQ is PRESEC Legon, which has won it 7 times more than any other school.

A school must compete in district, zonal, and regional tournaments and earn a significant number of points to qualify for the national competition.

With the exception of the trolls and bragging rights that define the rivalry, the goal of the competition is to challenge these young children’s cognitive abilities in an effort to advance the study of Science, Mathematics, and Technology.

Prempeh College was the first school to take home the trophy in the competition’s history, which dates back to 1994. But institutions like Presec Legon, Persco, and Mfantispim School have also made significant progress.

Presec Legon is the biggest winner with seven awards, followed by Prempeh with five and Persco with three.

Presec Legon won the most recent competition, the 2022 NSMQ, today after defeating Adisadel College and Prempeh College.

Check the Full List Below:

1994 – Prempeh College

1995 – PRESEC Legon

1996 – Prempeh College

1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998 – Achimota School

1999 – Mfantsipim School

2000 – St Peter’s Senior High School

2001 – Pope John Senior High School

2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003 – PRESEC Legon

2004 – Achimota School

2005 – St Peter’s Senior High School

2006 – PRESEC Legon

2007 – St Augustine’s College

2008 – PRESEC Legon

2009 – PRESEC Legon

2010 no competition was held

2011 no competition was held

2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013 – St Thomas Aquinas

2014 – Mfantsipim School

2015 – Prempeh College

2016 – Adisadel College

2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter’s Senior High School

2019 – St. Augustine’s College

2020: PRESEC Legon

2021: Prempeh College

2022: PRESEC Legon