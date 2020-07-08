type here...
GhPage Entertainment
Entertainment

The nudity seen in secular music videos nowadays are absolute nonsense – Tagoe Sisters

By Mr. Tabernacle
It has become a norm in the secular music scene across the globe that nudity in music videos sells more.

The emergence of this new normal in Ghana’s music industry precisely in the Non-religious secular music has thousands trooping in.

A colleague musician took me to juju & got sick for 8 months-Tagoe Sisters

Over the years, we see total nudity especially by young naive ladies in music videos that have now taken to be normal.

In view of this, award-winning gospel duo Tagoe Sisters composed of twins Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe have added their voice to the conversation.

Tagoe Sisters in an interview on Kingdom+ FM in Accra registered their absolute displeasure over the current nudity seen in secular music videos describing it as useless and nonsense.

According to them, music videos can be done in a decent manner such that our kids who watch it would also learn and enjoy the video void of nudes.

I'm afraid of getting pregnant because of my job – MzGee

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
Source:GHPAGE

