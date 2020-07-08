The nudity seen in secular music videos nowadays are absolute nonsense – Tagoe Sisters

- Advertisement -

It has become a norm in the secular music scene across the globe that nudity in music videos sells more.

The emergence of this new normal in Ghana’s music industry precisely in the Non-religious secular music has thousands trooping in.

Over the years, we see total nudity especially by young naive ladies in music videos that have now taken to be normal.

In view of this, award-winning gospel duo Tagoe Sisters composed of twins Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe have added their voice to the conversation.

Tagoe Sisters in an interview on Kingdom+ FM in Accra registered their absolute displeasure over the current nudity seen in secular music videos describing it as useless and nonsense.

According to them, music videos can be done in a decent manner such that our kids who watch it would also learn and enjoy the video void of nudes.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: