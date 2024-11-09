Number 8 Or Not, Mahama Will Win- Opambour

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour Ebenezer aka Prophet 1 has reacted to news that former president and the flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama is going to be badly affected following Akua Donkor’s death.

Following Akua Donkor’s death, many have myopically opined that John Mahama is going to be affected badly by the sudden death of the flag bearer of the Ghana Freedom Party.

According to them, Mahama has always asked his staunch followers to vote for him, telling them to just vote for the person at the number 8 on the ballot paper.

They claim Akua Donkor’s death is going to affect him because he would not be at the number 8 position anymore due to a change on the ballot box, even though the election comes off very soon.

Well, speaking on Prophet 1 TV, Opambour stated that Akua Donkor’s death will not in any way affect the former president.

Opambour admitted that there is a likelihood of the former president being moved from the number 8, that will never affect his face too.

He noted that among the presidential candidates on the ballot box, John Mahama is different, and many Ghanaians know him by face so it wouldn’t affect him as many have said.