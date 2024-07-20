Nungua: Customers cry as susu company collapses & manager relocates to the US (Video)

Thousands of Ghanaians are crying following the collapse of Dek-Nock Susu Company Limited, a popular savings and investment firm.

As reported, the government shut down the company due to its lack of a proper license and failure to register legally.

Many customers, who entrusted their life savings to Dek-Nock, are now facing financial ruin.

Reports indicate that some individuals have lost as much as 60,000 cedis.

The situation has sparked outrage and panic among the firm’s clientele, many of whom have been left without access to their funds.

Adding to the turmoil, the manager of Dek-Nock Susu Company, whose identity remains undisclosed, has fled the country.

Authorities have been unable to locate him, and there are suspicions from his family members that he may have relocated to the USA.

In a trending video, some customers stormed the company’s Nungua branch, demanding the return of their monies.

Despite their protests and pleas, they have received no response or reassurance regarding their investments.

One affected customer shared her distress: “I saved every penny I had with Dek-Nock, hoping to secure my children’s future. Now, everything is gone, and we have no idea what to do.”

Watch the video below to know more…