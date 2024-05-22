type here...
Nungua Traditional Council invites Medikal and Fella Makafui over their land documents

By Qwame Benedict
Former lovebirds Fella Makafui and Medikal have been invited by the Nungua Traditional Council to appear before them on Friday.

According to the statement from the council, they have seen photos of a land document circulating on social media and would want them to come before it.

It continued that they were supposed to come with the original copies of the documents to help them carry out an invitation on the piece of land situated at East Legon Hills.

Medikal and Fella Makafui have been in the news for the past few days after it came out that they are officially divorced.

Rapper Medikal in a series of recorded videos, made some allegations against his former wife including being the one who purchased the land and built their matrimonial home at East Legon Hills.

Fella Makafui on the other hand also claimed in a statement that she contributed to the buying and building of the said house.

But Medikal in his response also disclosed that for the sake of future issues that may arise after he died in future.

He went ahead to share a photo of the land documents he got after purchasing the land.

We wait patiently for the outcome of the meeting between the two ex-lovers and the traditional council.

