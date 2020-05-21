Nurse caught on tape trying to sell a newborn baby

An unidentified nurse has been caught by some people for trying to sell off a newly born baby to a different family.

According to the source, the nurse who works with Mother of Mercy Hospital and Maternity in Okpoko in Nigeria was seen holding the newly born in a cloth and walking outside the premises of the hospital.

This attracted attention from some people who went to question her about the baby.

The source continued that she told them she was looking for the mother of the newborn baby but the excuse didn’t go down well with the people.

They decided to make her call the mother of the newborn baby to prove that indeed she knew the mother.

Watch the video below:

Neighbors accused the nurse of plotting with someone to trade the child and frame a lie to the original mother that her child died.