GhPageNewsNurse mistakenly shares her private video meant for her boyfriend into church's...
News

Nurse mistakenly shares her private video meant for her boyfriend into church’s Whatsapp group

By Armani Brooklyn
Nurse
Nurse

A young practising nurse has taken over social media trends after mistakenly sharing her private video into her church’s WhatsApp group.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that the video was meant for her boyfriend but she unkowning shared it into her church’s Whatsapp group.

READ ALSO: Videos of the lady who poisoned her boyfriend & his 4 other friends to death surfaces

- GhPage
Nursejfif

Despite being quick to delete the inappropriate video, some members of the group had already downloaded it.

The Nigerian lady who has simply been identified as Pamela has since deleted both her Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

READ ALSO: Sad! Lady poisons boyfriend’s soup and ends up killling his 4 friends also (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, October 31, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.8 ° F
83.8 °
83.8 °
69 %
2.8mph
70 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways