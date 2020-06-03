type here...
GhPage Entertainment Nurses in Prampram are forcing people to admit they have COVID-19 -...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Nurses in Prampram are forcing people to admit they have COVID-19 – Afia Schwar alleges

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
AFIA-SCHWARNEGGER
Nurses in Prampram are forcing people to admit they have COVID-19 - Afia Schwar alleges
- Advertisement -

Contentious media personality now working as an ‘undercover journalist’, Afia Schwarzenegger has dropped another bombshell that is already shaking grounds.

In the latest of her expose, Afia disclosed on Schwar TV, a YouTube channel of hers, that nurses in Prampram are forcing people to admit they have coronavirus while they don’t.

READ ALSO: Akua GMB shows off the face of her beautiful daughter on social media

This sensitive information came to light after she interviewed one of the several returnees from Kuwait to Ghana some couple of days ago.

Remember, some 245 Kuwaiti returnees who were deported back into the country were asked to go on a mandatory quarantine and according to reports from the GHS Director, about 15 percent of these returnees have tested positive for the virus.

One of the Kuwait returnee (name withheld) who seemed not happy about how they were handled confided in Afia Schwarzenegger that the doctors have diagnosed them as coronavirus positive without them seeing their results.

According to the Kuwait returnee, after the doctors claimed they tested positive for the virus they bused them from Prampram to a place in Kasoa to stay as their quarantine centre.

READ ALSO: Otwinoko exposes Badu Kobi after he named him as the witness to his son’s death

She indicated that even since the doctors claimed they tested positive and were sent to Kasoa, no health personnel has come to check-up on them, and also, the conditions at Kasoa are not favourable.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Giving more information about the situation, she (the returnee) revealed that after they were sent to their new location, some nurses came to them that they should just admit they have the virus because the doctors can’t run the tests on all of the 245 Kuwaiti returnees.

To add up she again revealed that all the returnees were tested for the coronavirus and came out negative before they were sent back to Ghana some days ago.

READ ALSO: I want a God-fearing man to settle down with – Wendy Shay

So on this note, if what the returnee is saying has a trait of truth in it, then it means the Ghana Health Service came lying to Ghanaians about the status of the returnees.

Another school of thought, Could this be that the continuous surge in the number of confirmed cases are fake? Well, we live to see, the truth shall surely come out.

Previous articleA second wave of COVID-19 would hit Ghana hard- Kwesi Pratt
Next articleHajia4Real and best friend, Nadia now dating each other’s ex-boyfriend

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Kuami Eugene is the biggest Lucifer I know – Patapaa

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular hip-life artiste, Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa having gone into hiding for some time has bounced back with some serious and...
Read more
Entertainment

Mona Gucci insults Yvonne Nelson after she threatened to sue her for defamation

Mr. Tabernacle -
Celebrated media personality, Yvonne Nelson has threatened to legal actions against Neat FM's Ola Micheal and Mona Gucci for defaming her by...
Read more
Entertainment

Fly home with your own money-Shatta Wale slams Sarkodie

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Shatta Wale has slammed the CEO of SarkCess Music, Sarkodie after the latter had pleaded with the president to quicken his evacuation...
Read more
Entertainment

Wendy Shay shares her sad story on cyberbullying

Qwame Benedict -
Rufftown records Wendy Shay has shared her sad experience about cyberbullying since she got unto the Ghanaian entertainment scene.
Read more
Entertainment

10 Ghanaian celebs who look good together and some fans wish they were couples

Taylor Junior Charles -
After the chemistry celebs put on screen in entertaining you, you can't deny ever dreaming of your favorite celebrities getting together behind...
Read more
Entertainment

Osebo storms the internet with another ‘crazy’ fashion trend – See photos

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy, Richard Brown aka Osebo, the popular fashion 'god' has made a name for himself as one of...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, June 5, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
55 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong’s abandoned mansion in his village surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has time without number stated that he is filthy rich and has houses in almost every part...
Read more
Lifestyle

Nana Hoahi arrested by the Police on live TV

Mr. Tabernacle -
Reports that have reached Ghpage confirms the arrest of Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi, the popular Ghanaian fast-rising musician, social media critic and...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye finally shows the beautiful face of her daughter on social media

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye has shown off the beautiful face of her newly born baby girl for the first time. 
Read more
Lifestyle

I know Okomfo who works with Rev OB of MOGPA-Ken Agyapong

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong is not slowing down on his exposés on some pastor in Ghana whom he claims are fake and do not...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News