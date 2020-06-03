- Advertisement -

Contentious media personality now working as an ‘undercover journalist’, Afia Schwarzenegger has dropped another bombshell that is already shaking grounds.

In the latest of her expose, Afia disclosed on Schwar TV, a YouTube channel of hers, that nurses in Prampram are forcing people to admit they have coronavirus while they don’t.

This sensitive information came to light after she interviewed one of the several returnees from Kuwait to Ghana some couple of days ago.

Remember, some 245 Kuwaiti returnees who were deported back into the country were asked to go on a mandatory quarantine and according to reports from the GHS Director, about 15 percent of these returnees have tested positive for the virus.

One of the Kuwait returnee (name withheld) who seemed not happy about how they were handled confided in Afia Schwarzenegger that the doctors have diagnosed them as coronavirus positive without them seeing their results.

According to the Kuwait returnee, after the doctors claimed they tested positive for the virus they bused them from Prampram to a place in Kasoa to stay as their quarantine centre.

She indicated that even since the doctors claimed they tested positive and were sent to Kasoa, no health personnel has come to check-up on them, and also, the conditions at Kasoa are not favourable.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Giving more information about the situation, she (the returnee) revealed that after they were sent to their new location, some nurses came to them that they should just admit they have the virus because the doctors can’t run the tests on all of the 245 Kuwaiti returnees.

To add up she again revealed that all the returnees were tested for the coronavirus and came out negative before they were sent back to Ghana some days ago.

So on this note, if what the returnee is saying has a trait of truth in it, then it means the Ghana Health Service came lying to Ghanaians about the status of the returnees.

Another school of thought, Could this be that the continuous surge in the number of confirmed cases are fake? Well, we live to see, the truth shall surely come out.