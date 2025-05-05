type here...
Nursing student stabbed to death by her boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Tamilore Odunsi

The dreams of Tamilore Odunsi, a young and beautiful British-Nigerian nursing student who documented her journey online have been tragically cut short.

Reports indicate that she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, with whom she had recently begun cohabiting.

The young woman was reportedly stabbed to death just two days before she was set to graduate and realise her aspirations of becoming a nurse.

Tamilore known on TikTok as @Tamidollars had actively shared her experiences and dedication to her studies on social media, inspiring many with her commitment to her future career in healthcare.

The news of her sudden and violent death has left her followers on social media teary.

Her Friends and family have also taken to social media to express their sorrow and anger.

@tamidollars

I’m readyyyyyyyyyyyyy ???? #nursingstudent #nursegraduate #tamidollars

? original sound – Izaiah #LLIS ??
@tamidollars

Library address: 1001 California St Houston, TX 77006 United States 18 days to go ?????… #nursingstudent #houstonlibrary #studyspots #nursinggraduate #graduation #finalsweek #tamidollars

? original sound – TD | BSN student?
@tamidollars

You’re 100% going to need to supplement you’re nursing school classroom resource with an external resource and @Sugar BSN, RN Link in my bio!! #academicweapon #nursingschooltips #nursingschoolessentials #studyhacks #nursingschoolhacks #nursingschooltips #theultimatenursingschoolstudyguide #nursesugar #tamidollars

? original sound – music.rly

