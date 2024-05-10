type here...
Nursing training college expels female student as her ex-boyfriend drops their bedroom video online

By Armani Brooklyn
Cross River State School of Nursing and Midwifery has expelled a female student who has been captured in a trending bedroom video.

According to CrossRiverWatch, three-bedroom videos of the student identified as Gracious Paradise, the daughter of a pastor John Paradise were all published on the internet by her bitter ex-boyfriend.

”The alleged xxx videos of his daughter who is reportedly a final year student of the institution made the school authority send her packing,” a family source who did not want to be named, told the publication.

But, a member of the Governing Board of the institution said the Board is not aware of the development.

“I called to find out but the details are sketchy. But, we are to meet tomorrow, maybe it will be tabled there,” the board member said after asking if the lady was wearing the school’s uniform while carrying out the act.

The report added that in two videos, Ms. Gracious was aware of the act.

Meanwhile, Mr Jalingo also shared photos of the guy who allegedly leaked the bedroom videos.

Source:GHpage

