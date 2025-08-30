type here...
Politics

Nyame betua woka- NPP supporters attack Asiedu Nketia in Akwatia

By Mzta Churchill

The NPP supporters attacked a politician and the chairman of the incumbent National Democratic Congress party at Akwatia.

Yesterday, August 29 was slated for the one-week anniversary of the late MP for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi.

As a result of his being a politician, politicians from diverse political parties took time off their busy schedules to mourn with the bereaved family.

However, in videos that flew across social media platforms, the supporters of the opposition NPP party were attacking Asiedu Nketia.

It is not known what triggered their decision to attack the Chairman of the NDC., Ghanaians have descended heavily on the supporters of the NPP party that were involved in the evil act.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dress & talk well if I am your role model- Akosua Agyapong slaps sense into Yaa Jackson

NDC has failed Ghanaians- Napo

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Saturday, August 30, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

Man sitting on the floor crying

Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Main Chick Side Chick

Beautiful lady dies in the process of terminating her pregnancy

Beautiful lady

VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister

Man and Woman

Sidechick shoots wife to death

keona Wilson
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways