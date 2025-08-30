Nyame betua woka- NPP supporters attack Asiedu Nketia in Akwatia

The NPP supporters attacked a politician and the chairman of the incumbent National Democratic Congress party at Akwatia.

Yesterday, August 29 was slated for the one-week anniversary of the late MP for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi.

As a result of his being a politician, politicians from diverse political parties took time off their busy schedules to mourn with the bereaved family.

However, in videos that flew across social media platforms, the supporters of the opposition NPP party were attacking Asiedu Nketia.

It is not known what triggered their decision to attack the Chairman of the NDC., Ghanaians have descended heavily on the supporters of the NPP party that were involved in the evil act.