Nyinahin: One dead as youths clash with soldiers

By Armani Brooklyn
Nyinahin youths clash with soldiers

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured following a violent confrontation between military personnel and mourners in the early hours of today at Nyinahin, in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the mourners, en route to a cemetery, encountered a group of military men.

The soldiers approached one of the mourners who was wearing a camouflage outfit and demanded that he remove it immediately.

The individual reportedly agreed to take off the top but refused to remove the trousers, explaining that doing so would leave him completely naked.

The disagreement escalated into a serious altercation, during which gunshots were fired.

The individual was allegedly shot in the head, while three others sustained injuries, reportedly from stones and stray bullets.

The injured have since been transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

GhPageNews

Saturday, April 26, 2025
