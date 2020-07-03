Home Music Nzema rap God, Iconzy Fiack releases official music video for hit track...

Nzema rap God, Iconzy Fiack releases official music video for hit track ‘Crazy oo’

By
RASHAD
-
Iconzy Fiack
Iconzy Fiack

Iconzy Fiack aka Nzema Rap God has finally released the official music video for his hit track “Crazy oo” and trust me, it’s crazy!

Just like Sarkodie who has over the years been consistent with his Twi rap, Iconzy Fiack has also taken it upon himself to promote Nzema music by delivering heavy rap punchlines in the Nzema language.

Originality is what makes a musician stand out from the bunch of musicians out there who have compromised their style just to fit in.

Iconzy Fiack is one of the few musicians thriving on originality and not following the masses.

Relax and check out the official music video of Icon Fiack’s “Crazy oo” directed by one of the best Directors, Erzuah.

SOURCEGHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

SUBSCRIBE
Affordable Groceries up to 20% Discount.
Previous articlePastor caught red-handed attempting to sleep with a married woman
Avatar
RASHAD
https://www.ghpage.com/
Rashad is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist who holds a Bachelor of Arts certificate in Social And Development Administration. He is also an award-winning publicist and social media enthusiast. For all your adverts, services and any related needs, you can reach Rashad on +233203713877 WhatsApp +233245475186 Email: rashad@ghpage.com Do well to follow him on all his social media handles below and have A-Z news update on all trending issues

RELATED ARTICLES

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News