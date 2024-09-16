Obaa Christy flaunts her all grown up son online as Pastor Love cries about inabilty to see his kids

As we all know, Obaapa Christy and her ex-husband, Pastor Love, were in the news weeks ago over comments the singer made during an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM.

In the interview, Obaapa Christy acknowledged that Pastor Love was involved in her music-making process during their time together, offering ideas and supporting her in the studio.

However, she clarified that despite his contributions, Pastor Love, like herself, lacked the formal education needed to write songs.



“He never wrote songs for me,” she said, dismissing the notion that he was the sole architect behind her musical success.

After these comments, Pastor Love went berserk on the internet and rained heavy curses on Obaapa Christy.

Pastor Love claimed to have played a significant role in co-creating the music.

He also accused Obaapa Christy of barring him to see the kids they share.

-- AD --



Well, despite the ongoing conflict with her former partner, Obaapa Christy remains focused on her life as a mother and a gospel music superstar.

She has managed to rise above the drama, maintaining her status as one of Ghana’s most beloved gospel artists.

In a heartwarming video that surfaced online, Obaapa Christy was seen spending quality time with her young son, whom many fans have tipped to follow in her musical footsteps.