Obaa dwamanfuo, Nyame betua wo ka – Ghanaians jubilate as court refuses to grant Nana Yaa bail (Video)

Nana Yaa, the married woman implicated in the alleged lynching of musician Wyllbee, has been denied bail by the Akropong District Court.

As confirmed, Nana Yaa along with several alleged accomplices are currently held by police in connection with Wyllbee’s death.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Wyllbee’s death captured national attention after details of how he tragically passed away emerged online.

As alleged, the musician reportedly traveled to Tanoso to visit his girlfriend, unaware that she was married.

In the middle of the night, he went outside to relieve himself in the compound but unfortunately, a woman who did not recognize him raised an alarm and accused him of being a thief.

A mob quickly gathered and attacked Wyllbee despite identifying Nana Yaa as his host, who also denied knowing him to protect her marriage.

This denial reportedly led to Wyllbee being beaten to death by the mob.

-- AD --

Following Wyllbee’s death, Nana Yaa and her alleged accomplices were arrested.

They appeared in court today, but the judge denied them bail, remanding them into police custody for two weeks to facilitate further investigations.

Ghanaians who gathered at the court to witness the proceedings immediately went into a mood of jubilation after hearing that Nana Yaa had been denied bail.

They insulted and described her as a promiscuous woman who has disgraced womanhood.