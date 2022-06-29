- Advertisement -

Speaking in a phone-in interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye mmere on Onua FM, Pastor Love cries and accused his ex-wife and gospel diva, Obaapa Christy of denying him the opportunity to see their children.

According to the estranged ex-husband, the last time he saw his youngest child was when she was two years old, and now she’s 14 years old.

He bemoaned that his ex-wife, Obaapa Christy has made it seem that he doesn’t care about his kids but it’s never so because he has tried on countless occasions just to see and talk to them.

In his own words;

“My children are very dear to me, but at a point, my ex-wife said she will never allow me to see the kids. What can I do?”

“The judge who presided over our divorce case gave the two of us custody.

The children are grown now. More or less, I’m denied access to the children. I don’t want to pursue the issue because in our part of the world if you follow some of these issues to the latter, the outcome would be terrible.

“I’ve let it slide, and I’m okay. I’m not the first person to go through such trouble. I’m not the only person and won’t be the only person who has gone through and will go through. Some of the women in our society, if you are no more with them, that’s what they’ll do to you,”

“My last child was two years when she took her to Germany. Now she is 14 years. I’ve not seen her since. I’ve left everything in the hands of God. I will not fight over them because if I do Ghanaians will support the one with the bad intent.

“The children know me inside out. In the future, they will come looking for their father. You know me very well. I wouldn’t t have let things like this slide, but I’m not like that again. By God’s grace, people around me have helped me change for the better,”

