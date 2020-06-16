type here...
Obaapa Christy and husband have denied me access to my son- Pastor Love

Obaapa Christy and husband have denied me access to my last born son

Pastor Love Hammond has in new audio circulating on social media revealed that his last born son by name Edward Love Ankamah is in his ex-wife, Obaapa Christy, and her new husband, Nana Yaw Frankie’s custody and they have both denied him access to his own son.

The now-separated couple’s divorce was marred by various allegations about the cause of the collapse of their union.

Prominent among these rumours were stories about Obaapa Christy’s alleged infidelity and ex-husband Pastor Love Hammond’s inhumanity displayed by contracting robbers to gang-rape his ex-wife.

Nana Yaw Frankie who is also separated from his marriage to Ama Adomah also known as Kate was accused by his ex-wife of cheating with Obaapa Christy after the latter’s visit to their matrimonial home in Hamburg, Germany to deliver her baby.

After over 4 years of battling their divorce case in court, Gospel musician Obaapa Christy and Pastor Love finally parted ways legally in 2019.

Pastor Love, however, in new audio has put his fury on display as he damned bloggers and social media people who have been spreading falsehood about him.

He then revealed that Obaapa Christy and new husband Nana Yaw Frankie have kept his last born son in their custody in Germany and have denied him any form of contact with the boy.

The boy by name Edward Love Ankamah who he revealed was about 13 years old now, is based in Germany and lives with his mother and her new husband.

Pastor Love called Nana Yaw Frankie a wife stealing demon who took his wife and now wants to take his son as well.

He threatened to take action against the couple and fight for his last born son. He cautioned that people should not blame him for any action he is going to take because he is sick and tired of the gospel musician and husband’s buffoonery.

