Obaapa Christy is a big-time ashawo and a witch – Ex-husband Pastor Love alleges (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Pastor Love and Obaapa Christy

Pastor Love has accused his former wife, Obaapa Christy of being an ashawo and a witch.

Pastor Love levelled these wild allegations against his wife in a fresh video that has since gone viral on social media.

As stated by Pastor Love, Obaapa Christy was sleeping with other men when she was still married to him.

Even after divorcing him to marry Nana Franky, she’s still sleeping with other men because of the ashawo in her.

Aside from being an ashawo, Obaapa Christy is also a witch who only brought shame to him when they were married.

Source:GHpage

