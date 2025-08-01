Obaapa Christy locks lips with Emelia Brobbey

A trending video which has sparked intense backlash from Christians on social media captures the moment Obaapa Christy was filmed kissing actress and singer Emelia Brobbey on the lips.

The controversial incident occurred at the launch of Obaapa Christy’s new album titled ODENEHO.

Emelia Brobbey had arrived at the event to show support for the gospel star when the unexpected moment happened.

In the now-viral footage, Obaapa Christy, who appeared visibly excited upon seeing Emelia Brobbey, greeted her by locking lips in what many have described as an “unusual and inappropriate” display of affection.

Obaapa Christy

The two women later posed for a photograph appearing unbothered by the attention the moment had attracted.

However, the clip has since ignited a storm of criticism online, especially among Christian netizens who argue that the act was not befitting of a gospel musician.

Many commentators have called out Obaapa Christy, stating that her actions contradict the values she professes through her music and public image.

“It was very wrong. Gospel musicians are supposed to lead by example. That kiss was unnecessary,” one user commented.

Others are also defended the act, arguing that it might have been a harmless and emotional gesture between close friends and that it was being blown out of proportion.

Neither Obaapa Christy nor Emelia Brobbey has publicly responded to the criticism as of the time of this report.

Obaapa Christy is currently promoting her new album ODENEHO, which features several gospel tracks and includes a much-anticipated collaboration with rapper Sarkodie.