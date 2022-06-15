- Advertisement -

Gospel singer Joyce Blessing has been embroiled in another messy scandal after a video of her drinking her heart out surfaced on social media Wednesday morning.

In the video which is fast circulating, the ‘I Swerve’ singer is seen drinking from a bottle of wine whilst whispering matters of her heart to her lover, who is alleged to be a married man.

Joyce who was speaking under the influence of alcohol could be heard reaffirming her love for the man who had reportedly jilted her.

“This is red wine, you made me drunk,” she said as she takes a big sip, adding “I love you, I fucking love you“.

Watch the video from the 48th minute

Although the video landed on the internet earlier today, it is unclear when it was recorded or to whom exactly she was sending it.

The embarrassing video has become the talk of social media especially because Nana Agradaa is adding more insult to injury, giving details about how adulterous Joyce Blessing is.

Some people including gospel musician Obaapa Christy have genuinely expressed concern about Joyce Blessing and are sympathizing with her in this trying moment.

Obapaa Christy encouraged her not to break down. “Still unbreakable,” she wrote under Joyce Blessing’s video

The footage comes only days after Joyce Blessing mocked Nana Agradaa over her marital woes as revenge for speaking ill about her dramatic divorce after it emerged that she cheated on her husband.

Joyce Blessing also made fun of Nana Agradaa’s failed church business and warned her to stay away from her marital issues.

Just when we thought Joyce’s woes have come to an end, it appears the jaws of her enemies have snatch her again.