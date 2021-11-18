type here...
Obaapa Christy reveals how the Holy Spirit gives her lyrics for her songs

By Armani Brooklyn
Obaapa Christy
Ghanaian gospel diva, Obaapa Christy has revealed for the first time that she doesn’t write her own songs.

The “Wagye Me” hitmaker made this shocking disclosure in the course of an interview on Atinka TV.

According to her, she doesn’t have a ghostwriter as perceived by many people neither does she sample the songs of other musicians.

In her own words, the Holy Spirit mysteriously attends to her anytime she’s in the mood to drop a new song.

She went on to add that, music producer Daniel Bassey guides her in the studio after the Holy Spirit has finished with its work.

She said;

“I don’t write my songs…my new song ‘The Glory’ i didn’t write it ooo …Like putting pen to paper even my pen and book got missing way back…I don’t have a pen and a book; so I have never written my own songs…the songs just runs through my head then I quickly go to the studio and produce it,”

