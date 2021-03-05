Obaapa Christy reportedly welcomes a bouncy Baby Boy

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Gospel musician Obaapa Christy has welcomed a fresh bouncing baby boy according multiple reports gathered.

Obaapa who was formerly known as Christiana Love bearing the name of her ex husband pastor Love has been out of the scene for quite sometime now.

Angel FM’S morning show host Captain Smart had earlier hinted the reason for her long absent from the Gospel music scene is due to the baby she was carrying.

Reports gathered from her family and some close friends of the Gospel musician indicates Obaapa delivered a baby boy on Thursday, 4th March 2021.

Obaapa Christy, a multi award winning Ghanaian gospel Musician has truly served the Ghana Gospel music scene with good music.

Her Previous marriage with Pastor Love Unfortunately could not survive the test of time as it hit the rocks along the line causing a divorce between the pastor and the Gospel singer.

We welcome Yaw in the life of the sensational gospel singer and congratulate her as we expect her to bounce back with her good gospel songs soon.