Nigerian socialite Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has been picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering.

The Anambra tycoon, who arrived at the EFCC offices in Jabi Abuja around midday on Monday, was still being quizzed by the Commission’s operatives as of 10:30 p.m.

According to a source, the millionaire is been questioned on money laundering and what they also described as an abuse of the naira.

While many people condemned the arrest of the socialite, others said that he should face the law if he is guilty of what he is being accused.

The socialite and his friends made the headlines during the burial of his mother in his hometown.

People raised concerns as to how they are able to spread money at the funeral when some people in the community are finding it difficult to feed themselves.

We are still following and would update readers when any new information comes out.