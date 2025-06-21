type here...
Entertainment

Obi di me but I don’t have a boyfriend- lady states

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady has distinguished between having a boyfriend and just sleeping around for fun.

Speaking during an interview on Streetz Traffic sighted by Gh Page, the well-endowed lady disclosed that she does not have a boyfriend.

However, she stated that she has someone or people, whose responsibility is just to sleep with her.

According to the young lady she does some of these things because of the pleasure it comes with.

“Naa, I don’t have a boyfriend. Someone sleeps with me but I don’t have a boyfriend”, she made it clear.

The young girl went on to add that, “I do these things just to have fun. I was dating but my boyfriend and I got separated”.

