Obiaa maame tw3- Shatta Wale speaks on Medikal’s issue

Shatta Wale, a confidant of Ghanaian rapper, AMG Medikal has broken silence on the ongoing brouhaha between Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Ever since the issue started, the dancehall musician has never waded into it, however, Shatta feels it is high time he spoke about it.

Shatta Wale in a self-recorded video has insulted Ghanaians, saying that “Obiaa maame tw3”, which is an insult that translates to everybody’s mother’s vagina.

Shatta Wale does not understand why Ghanaians will spend so much time talking about Medikal as though they are perfect.

The dancehall enigma claims just like Medikal, no one is perfect, hence, the need for them to keep their mouths shut.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale suggested that instead of Ghanaians talking about bad things about Medikal, they should talk about the positive ones.

According to Shatta Wale, Medikal recently paid a courtesy call to a school that was in a bad state to support them so Ghanaians should talk about that one too.