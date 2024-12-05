GhPageEntertainmentObiaa W) Baabi A Odi Na K3ses3m- Dormaahene’s Palace Reacts To Otumfour’s...
Obiaa W) Baabi A Odi Na K3ses3m- Dormaahene’s Palace Reacts To Otumfour’s Entourage Being Attacked In Techiman

By Mzta Churchill
The Dormaa palace in the Bono Region has subtly reacted to the attack on the entourage of Asantehene by the people of Techiman.

Many people have apportioned the blame on Dormaahene for being the starter of this whole brouhaha.

They claim it is Dormaahene’s issue with the Asantehene that has made the people of Techiman act that way.

Well, the palace of Dormaahene has finally in a subtle manner responded to the issue that has become a topic of online discussion.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, from the palace of Dormaahene, a song by Daddy Lumba that says there is a hierarchy when it comes to power is being played in the background.

Many have concluded that is a subtle shade at Otumfour since the duo is not on talking terms.

