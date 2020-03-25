- Advertisement -
Obinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV

By
RASHAD
-
Obinim-Kennedy-Agyapong
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has finally rendered an unqualified apology to the Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking on live TV, Bishop Daniel Obinim has asked his fans to stop attacking the member of Parliament for Assin Central.

SEE ALSO: Hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentions Pamela Odame name in his fight against Angel Obinim

He warned to deal with anyone who goes online to attack Kennedy Agyapong or make a video to speak against Kennedy Agyapong.

He rendered an unqualified apology to Kennedy Agyapong on live tv and begged him to forgive him and let peace prevail.

Watch the video below

SEE ALSO: Obinim dares to beat Kennedy Agyapong and his people

For the past few weeks, Kennedy Agyapong has made it his mission to expose all the dirty deals of the man of God.

He exposed Obinim’s alleged money laundering deals and how he scammed a family of their gold.

RASHAD
