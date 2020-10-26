A new photo fast circulating on social media sees the founder and leader of International Gods’ Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim at the back of an elderly woman.

The elderly woman, a church member of Obinim’s church carried the man of God on her back to be presumably healed of her chronic waist pains.

Judging from the woman’s facial expression in the picture, she looked happy as she carried him [Obinim] on her back, vice versa.

See the photos below;

Bishop Obinim on the back of a church member

This photo of Obinim surfaced after the news went viral that all the branches of his church has been closed down.

It came out that the grounds on which Angel Obinim is closing down all the nationwide branches of his church is due to the inability to constantly adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols.

The rules are too much for IGWC, Obinim, and fans, we can’t adhere to them. We don’t want to have any issues with the government.

If I want to go by the protocols I will be conducting a lot of services. First, second, third, and even more than a hundred.” One of Obinim’s junior pastors reportedly said.