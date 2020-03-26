type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Obinim begs his church members to stop insulting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
The founder and leader of God’s Way International Church Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim after calling on all his followers days ago to help him fight MP for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is now back to plead with them.

Angel Obinim and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong have been on the neck of each other which made some member and followers of Obinim on social media to dare the politician to expose the preacher with insults.

Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong leaks video of Obinim saying he uses blood of babies for money rituals

Well, those insults and challenge got to the NPP MP who has vowed to bring Obinim down to the lowest degree and true to his words, yesterday on ‘The Seat’ show on Net 2 TV, he showed some videos of Obinim engaging in a pre-marital affair and also played audios to show how bad Obinim is.

Soon after these side of Obinim was released, he came back and offered an unqualified apology to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on live TV begging that the politician forgives him and his church members for all that they have said about him.

He went on further to state that he is never going to fight with Kennedy Agyapong anymore and urge his fans and followers to also do the same by not insulting the politician.

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

Watch the video below:

On the other hand, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he is not going to listen to an apology from anyone because he has to bring Obinim down to serve as a warning to other fake pastors.

Previous articleSecond video of Obinim chilling with another girlfriend whiles his wife is in Spain hit online
Next articleCOVID-19: Gifty Anti’s coronavirus tests results finally out

