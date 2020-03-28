type here...
Pamela Odame reacts to Ken Agyapong's claims that Obinim has bought her...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Pamela Odame reacts to Ken Agyapong’s claims that Obinim has bought her a house

By RASHAD
0
Pamela finally reacts to Kennedy Agyapong allegations
Pamela Odame Watara, the Ghananian socialite has finally reacted to the allegation from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that Angel Obinim has bought her a house after having an affair with her.

Speaking with media personality, Fiifi Prat, Pamela denied having an affair with the founder and leader of International Godsay Church.

Pamela Odame Watara wondered why people will think she is the person Kennedy Agyapong was referring to when the Hon. just mentioned Pamela.

However, Pamela Odame Watara confessed she has a relationship with Obinim. She revealed she lives in Obinim house as a tenant so Obinim is her landlord.

From what Ghpage.com has gathered, Obinim owns a 7 bedroom story building divided into apartments for rents in Accra. Pamela lives in one of the apartments.

WATCH THE PAMELA BELOW

In the course of Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central’s war with Obinim, he made mention that Obinim has many girlfriends and has even bought a house for Pamela, one of his girlfriends.

Ghanaians automatically assumed Pamela Odame Watara, the big boobs socialite is the one Obinim is fvcking behind his wife.

