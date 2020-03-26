Second video of Obinim chilling with another girlfriend whiles his wife is in Spain hit online

Just when Ghanaians are still dealing with the leaked tape of Bishop Obinim in bed with his alleged girlfriend, another video has hit online.

This video has Obinim in a cozy mood as he chills with his girl. They are both in bed singing and dancing.

SEE HERE: Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim aka Akonoba in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia (Watch)

It’s unclear whom Angel Obinim is chilling with but comments monitored on social media BY Ghpage.com suggests she is also another girlfriend.

Well, watch the video below

SEE ALSO: 4 Unseen Photos of Angel Obinim’s girlfriend, Lovia which really captures her beauty (SEE)

Although Bishop Obinim has come out to apologize to Kennedy Agyapong and begged for forgiveness, Ken didn’t accept it.

He has come all out to drop more dirty secrets about the man of God on social media.

SEE ALSO: Humbled and heartbroken Obinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV (Video)

Key among them is the release of a video of Obinim in a bedroom with another lady. She was identified as Lovia, an alleged girlfriend of the pastor