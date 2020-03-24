type here...
Home Lifestyle Obinim dares to beat Kennedy Agyapong and his people
Source:Ghpage
Obinim dares to beat Kennedy Agyapong and his people

if he prevents him from operating his church

By Lizbeth Brown
The ongoing battle between Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and the Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has taken a new turn.

Angel Obinim in responding to the allegations levelled against him dared to beat Kennedy Agyapong and his boys.

According to the man of God, he will fight Hon. Kennedy Agyapong with all his resources if he dares prevent him from operating his church.

Angel Obinim further stated that if not of the directive from the President of Ghana about putting a halt on all social gatherings, he would have held a church service.

ALSO READ: Hon. Kennedy Agyapong shows video of how Angel Obinim scammed a family of their gold

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Kennedy Agyapong responds to accusations that he hired to kill JB Danquah

The popular man of God added that he is ready to face Kennedy Agyapong in any way possible and will not leave the country for a year if the need arises.

Angel Obinim also refuted claims that he has had sexual encounter with any girl and dared Kennedy Agyapong to prove his allegations.

This comes after the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong accused Angel Obinim of money laundering and also sleeping with several girls.

Kennedy Agyapong also promised to ensure that Angel Obinim is jailed and also his church closed.

