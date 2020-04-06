type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Obinim finally replies Prophet Amoako Attah over death prophecy

By Mr. Tabernacle
The founder and leader of Freedom Chapel International, Francis Amoako-Attah popularly known as ‘Senior Prophet’ days ago predicted doom for his colleague pastor this 2020.

According to the Senior Prophet, Angel Obinim who is the Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church might lose his life this year.

READ ALSO: Prophet Amoako-Attah predicts the death of Angel Obinim this 2020

He construed that Angel Obinim is ‘finished’ as his time of destruction is nigh and also described him as a disgrace to the kingdom of God.

This obviously didn’t go down well with Bishop Obinm as he has reacted to the death prophecy by the man of God, Prophet Amoako Attah.

Obinim in reaction angrily said any pastor who predicts doom for fellow in the Lords Vine yard is not actually called by God to work in his Ministry.

He was of the view that, as inscribed the in Holy book of the Christians, anyone who seeks the face of God after a sin would be forgiven by Jesus Christ, so the who is Prophet Amoako to judge him?

READ ALSO: Castro is dead – Prophet who prophesied his disappearance confirms

“Don’t judge me, it is not in the Bible anywhere that when you mistakenly quote the bible you will go to hell? What kind of nonsense is this?” Obinim fumed.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Obinim late in his reaction in the video sighted pointed out that he’s holier than Prophet Amoako and is every ready to meet Christ should he come today.

He added that the world seem not to understand him in his ministry, and by the time he is seen as a God sent, the rapture might have already occurred.

