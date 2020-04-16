- Advertisement -

Two female names keep popping up in Kennedy Agyapong’s war against Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International Godsway Church.

Those two names are Perpetual and Edna. According to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, these two ladies are among the girlfriends of Angel Obinim.

Kennedy Agyapong further alleged that not only did Obinim sleep with these two ladies, he also slept with the mother of one of the ladies.

According to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong Obinim started to sleep with the mother of perpetual first. By the time the woman realized, Obinim was sleeping with her daughter Perpetual as well.

It did not end there according to Kennedy Agyapong. Perpetual’s best friend is called Edna and by the time Perpetual also realized, Obinim was sleeping with her best friend, Edna as well.

Watch Kennedy Agyapong below

Well, Ghpage.com has discovered the two famous ladies constantly mentioned by Kennedy Agyapong and they are as beautiful as described by Obinim’s accusers.

Fully name of Perpetual has been discovered as Perpetual Akua Dankwah. She now works at OB TV, a TV Station owned by Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Her best friend whom Obinim has allegedly bonked too has been identified by Ghpage.com as Edna Sestoafia.

Below are photos of Perpetual Akua Dankwah.

Below are the photos of Edna Sestoafia, the best friend of Perpetual who also slept with Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Obinim is yet to refute these allegations from Kennedy Agyapong like he did when Kennedy Agyapong leaked videos of him in bed with other women