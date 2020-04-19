The Junior pastors of the General Overseer of International God’s Way Church, Angel Obinim have pleaded with him not to respond to all the recent insults and allegations railed against him by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Obinim’s Junior pastors went on their knees and pleaded with their ‘Spiritual Father’ to not pay heed to Kennedy Agyapong’s insults to him and his wife.

According to the Junior pastors, they are aware all the allegations against Angel Obinim and his wife are false and therefore, he (Obinim) should not react to it again.

“We know who you are and what you can and cannot do. There are lot of allegations that are levelled against you and we know its not true. We would want you to not talk about this again”, they pleaded.

In reacting to this, Angel Obinim stated that he has earlier vowed not to respond to Kennedy Agyapong again and still stand by his words.

According to Angel Obinim, he is ready to let sleeping dogs lie and also advised his followers to do same.

This comes after the member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong recently attacked the wife of Angel Obinim for reacting to comments he made about her husband.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong hurled insults at Florence Obinim, describing her as a foolish and cheap woman.