Obinim junior pastor who slept with his sister tells the story

By Qwame Benedict
Obinim junior pastor who slept with his sister tells the story
The fmr. junior pastor of Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim who according to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong slept with his biological sister has come out to narrate the whole incident.

The pastor who has been identified as Pastor aka Demon Breaker narrating the whole stroy revealed that he had a dream about Angel Obinim after he was released from Prison.

Angel Obinim

According to him, in the dream Obinim asked him to come to his church so he could lift him to became a well-known person.

Adding that after the dream he went to Obinim’s church the following week and met with the pastor who made him sit with his pastors and asked that he came to see him after church service.

After the church service, he was taken to the VVIP consultation area where Obinim spoke with him saying they had a lot of things to talk about but the problem is they can’t talk about it there.

He revealed that on a later day, Obinim told him that he was doesn’t want him to be his junior pastor anymore but he wants to rather make him big in the country.

Demon breaker alledged that Angel Obinim asked that the first thing he has to do in other for him to help is to sleep with his biological sister.

On how he was able to sleep with his biological sister he revealed that he had to make her sister visit him and used a strategy to get her drunk before he could sleep with her at 11:45 pm as directed by Angel Obinim.

Watch the video below:

Junior pastor Obinim told him to sleep with his own sister finally comes out to tell his story

Junior pastor Obinim told him to sleep with his own sister finally comes out to tell his story

He continued that after the incident, he told Angel Obinim he had completed the task he gave him but he(Obinim) told him to go and sleep with a man as his second direction.

