The woes of the founder and leader of God’s Way Chapel International Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim is not ending anytime soon.

Loudmouth NPP politician Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed in his new attacks that the guest house been owned by the popular pastor is operated as a brotel.

According to the law maker, not only is the place a brotel but they also don’t pay tax as well as utility bills.

He said: “Obinim has two Guest Houses, One in Accra and the other in Kumasi. He sleeps with the lady who runs the Kumasi Guest House. Do you know Obinim has never paid taxes for his Guest House and I will make sure I deal with him legally. For his Guest House in Accra it’s patronized by Prostitutes. Do you know as a Pastor, he does not pay for electricity in his house? The illegal connection in his house is at the boys quarters.”

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central in his new set of revealation released some 13 photos of ladies that Obinim has slept with and it included popular actress Benedicta Gafah.

Watch the video below: