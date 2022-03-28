type here...
Obinim has been having sex with you – Ayisha Modi tells Diamond Appiah

By Qwame Benedict
Angel Obinim with Diamond Appiah and Ayisha Modi speaking
The name of Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim who is the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been mentioned in the ongoing fight between Ayisha Modi and Diamond Appiah.

The two ladies who used to be best of friends, have been on each other’s neck for some time now and has forced Ayisha Modi to reveal some deep secrets about her former friend.

It first began with Ayisha revealing that Diamond Appiah made her join an occult group but she left after some time because of the rules.

Well, she is back with another allegation and this time around has mentioned that Diamond Appiah had sex with Angel Obinim.

According to Ayisha, despite the fact that Diamond is a close friend of Gospel musician Florence Obinim who also doubles as the wife of the preacher she still went ahead to sleep with him.

She alleged that not only did the preacher sleep with her through her vjayjay but even slept with her through her ass.

Watch the video below:

The two have vowed to go hard at each other. And we believe they would be bringing out more allegations against each other.

    Source:Ghpage

