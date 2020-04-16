type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Obinim wanted to sleep with my wife-Saviour speaks on why he left Obinim’s church

By RASHAD
In 2019, one of the high ranking junior pastors of Bishop Daniel Obinim, Osofo Saviour Amunte abandoned Angel Obinim to join Reverend Obofour who is regarded as the biggest rival of Obinim.

Osofo Saviour

It became one of the trending news in Ghana due to the level of rivalry between Obinim and Obofour at the time.

But Osofo Saviour refused to reveal why exactly he left Obinim’s church when Obinim was the person who sent him to bible school, trained and nurtured him.

Angel Obinim

Well, Osofo Saviour has finally spoken to Kennedy Agyapong on why he had to leave Obinim’s church for Obofour’s church.

According to Saviour, Obinim was sleeping with his wife before he married her. He explained that his wife until they married, was a house help in Obinim’s house.

But Obinim took advantage of that and was sleeping with her and even impregnated her and they end up committing abortions. He didn’t know of all that until they married.

When he married the maid, Obinim who was blessing the wedding told him the marriage wouldn’t last a year. He gave some silly reasons for the so-called ‘spiritual revelation’. But currently, they have been married for 5 years.

What made him finally leave Obinim’s church was when Obinim wanted to sleep with his wife even after they were married.

Obinim with Osofo Saviour

On top of that, Obinim sent him threatening messages ad voice notes when he made his mind to leave the church. He even threatened to kill him.

Kennedy Agyapong made these shocking revelations on his TV Station, Net2 Tv whiles addressing his problems with Obinim and his wife.

Watch the video below

It’s been a war between Obinim and Obofour for weeks now after Obinim came out to defend himself against Kennedy Agyapong’s attacks.

It’s been fire after fire since then. Already Obinim has come out to apologize but his apology was rejected by the member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

