I have been stealing money from the world bank spiritually – Obinim

Founder of the International Gods Way Church ‘Angel’ Daniel Obinim has recounted how he often flies spiritually to steal money from the world bank.

The self-acclaimed Angel on earth who claims he visits people in their dream in one of his recent church services told worshippers at his church how he flies worldwide while people are asleep.

He revealed to the church members that during one of the many rounds worldwide, while many are asleep, he visited the world bank in Switzerland, where the world bank is located.

He narrated that upon his arrival, he went to where the bank is, entered, and to his amazement, there was a lot of money heaped there.

According to the man of God, he packed a wide range of different currencies from the safe of the bank without the security knowing that anyone was in the building.

After making this revelation, the church members chanted and hailed their head pastor for his heroics and confidence to steal money from the world’s biggest bank.