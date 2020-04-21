Ever since Florence Obinim responded to all the cheating allegations levelled against her husband by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the politician has made it his sole aim to expose her and her husband Obinim to the last drop.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central as part of his campaign against Bishop Daniel Obinim claimed that Obinim used placenta to prepare food and ate with a pastor from Benin.

Exposing Obinim live on NET2 TV yesterday, Hon Ken recounted moments that the clergyman had used dubious means to extort money from people and the dealing he has with fetish priests who have connived with him to ruin innocent souls.

On the issue of Obinim using placenta in preparing food, Ken said that he did that to gain power and fame so as to command whatever he wishes for. Yes! Ken said so. Thus one will do as he says.

In other related news, Kennedy Agyapong released an audio conversation between Obinim and his former junior pastor, Saviour’s wife. Where he admitted sleeping with her and was even coaching her how to not tell her husband in case he asks.

He threatened to stop him from holding any church service ever again in his life even after the ban on public gathering is lifted and vowed to expose him till he’s brought to book.