The fight between Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder, leader and general overseer of God’s Way International Church from all visible indications is not ending anytime soon.

The politician has vowed not to let Obinim go scot free over all the atrocities he has done regarding his personal life and ones he has done in his ministry.

In his latest expose on NET2 TV, the controversial NPP firebird revealed that Obinim ordered a pastor to sleep with his own sister and after that again directed him to sleep with fellow man thus to practice ‘gay’ with him.

In view of this Hon. Ken has rained curses on Angel Obinim saying he would go mad very soon before he dies because he must pay for the bad deeds he’s done.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Bishop Obinim would go mad unless he comes out to confess & repent from his actions.

In other related news, Kennedy Agyapong also recently released photos of all the ladies Angel Obinim has slept with.

Obinim after responding to Kennedy Agyapong during the first exposè has since refused to talk despite all the allegations from Kennedy Agyapong.